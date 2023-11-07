Bank of Montreal Can Invests $2.84 Million in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 95,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.45% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QAI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95,794 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $27.97 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

