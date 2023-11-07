Bank of Montreal Can Invests $2.86 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,276,000 after buying an additional 9,729,561 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,722,000 after buying an additional 1,916,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,853.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,830,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after buying an additional 1,819,290 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

