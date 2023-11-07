Bank of Montreal Can Invests $2.87 Million in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.21% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 516,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 86,679 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,973,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 214,520 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,761,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 110,670 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EWM opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $24.12.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

