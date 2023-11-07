Bank of Montreal Can Invests $2.99 Million in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRNFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Stride as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Stride during the first quarter worth approximately $22,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,432,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the first quarter worth approximately $10,819,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the first quarter worth approximately $8,224,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Stock Up 0.7 %

Stride stock opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03.

Stride (NYSE:LRNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.24 million. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. Analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stride

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $569,686.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,405.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stride from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Stride from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stride from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

