Bank of Montreal Can Invests $2.99 Million in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Stride as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Stride during the first quarter worth approximately $22,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,432,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the first quarter worth approximately $10,819,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the first quarter worth approximately $8,224,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Stock Up 0.7 %

Stride stock opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03.

Insider Activity at Stride

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.24 million. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. Analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $569,686.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,405.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stride from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Stride from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stride from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

