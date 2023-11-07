Bank of Montreal Can Invests $3.01 Million in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,505 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in NetEase by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,813,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,630,000 after purchasing an additional 158,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NetEase by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NetEase by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191,068 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NetEase by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,898,000 after purchasing an additional 190,905 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

NetEase Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $111.56 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $113.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

