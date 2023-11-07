Bank of Montreal Can Invests $3.05 Million in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 79,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,061,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 879,976 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $87,120,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 646.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,335,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

KBE stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $50.82.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

