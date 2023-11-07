Bank of Montreal Can Invests $3.10 Million in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

US Foods Price Performance

US Foods stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. US Foods had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.