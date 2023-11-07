Bank of Montreal Can Invests $3.13 Million in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,838 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Foot Locker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Foot Locker by 200.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Foot Locker by 73.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $66,000.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon purchased 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Foot Locker stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.26. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

