Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 302,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.09% of Comtech Telecommunications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after buying an additional 377,283 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at $4,488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after buying an additional 189,738 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 398.0% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 172,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 137,698 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,654,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after buying an additional 129,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. The company has a market cap of $356.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $148.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. Research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

