Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of DT Midstream as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

DT Midstream Stock Down 1.0 %

DTM opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.88%.

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.