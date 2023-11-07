Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,608,000 after buying an additional 20,021 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 32.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $866,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $262,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $866,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,309 shares of company stock worth $4,644,205. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $174.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.14. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KRTX

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.