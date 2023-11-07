Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 206,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Physicians Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,734,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $20,256,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

DOC stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 484.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

