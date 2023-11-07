Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Adtalem Global Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,931,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,466,000 after purchasing an additional 143,109 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 200,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $322,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

ATGE opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $364.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.89 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

