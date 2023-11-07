Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 84.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 35.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,923.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $631,159.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,658 shares of company stock worth $11,889,637 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $216.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.17. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.42 and a 1 year high of $218.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.96.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

