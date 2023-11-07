Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 277,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.64% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $16,567,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,325,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,647,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3 %

THRX stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $100.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.66.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

THRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Theseus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

