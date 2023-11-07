Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 700,948 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,549,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,968,000 after buying an additional 177,684 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE RL opened at $113.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $90.09 and a one year high of $135.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.51.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.94.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

