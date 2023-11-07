Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 6.52% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRLV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 266.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 65,254 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 157.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,109 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRLV opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $50.39.

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.

