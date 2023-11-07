Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Envista as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Envista by 8.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Envista by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Envista in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Envista by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,101,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,581,000 after purchasing an additional 148,409 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

NYSE:NVST opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

