Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.86% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $348.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

