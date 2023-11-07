Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.30% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,946,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,469,000 after purchasing an additional 135,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 118,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $925.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

