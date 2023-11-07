Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Stake in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 280,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.36% of Everspin Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

MRAM stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $183.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 7,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $76,584.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,900.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David Schrenk sold 8,927 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $87,484.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 7,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $76,584.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,900.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,258 shares of company stock valued at $882,618. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

(Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

