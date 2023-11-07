Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 111,602 Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 111,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Essential Properties Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,507 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,167,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,291,000 after purchasing an additional 72,793 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.84.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Stories

