Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 118,142 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 118,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Shoals Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHLS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.
Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.11. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.21.
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.
