Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 129,803 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of MP Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in MP Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of MP stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

