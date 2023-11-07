Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 22,231 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $846,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,287,349 shares in the company, valued at $747,827,754.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $846,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,287,349 shares in the company, valued at $747,827,754.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $80,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,035 shares of company stock worth $4,137,648. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $92.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.28. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

