Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 297,591 Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 297,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.08% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4,722.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $345,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IVCB opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

