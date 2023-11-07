Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 54,663 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,663 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,997,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CRH by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CRH by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 720,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $60.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

