Bank of Montreal Can Takes $2.84 Million Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 313,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Hillman Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 50.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,922,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,455,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,372,000 after purchasing an additional 370,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,577,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,063,000 after purchasing an additional 521,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,524,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,197,000 after purchasing an additional 575,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 22.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,087,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLMN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Hillman Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HLMN opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $380.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.62 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

