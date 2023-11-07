Bank of Montreal Can Takes $2.86 Million Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 242,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Comstock Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRK. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

