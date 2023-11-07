Bank of Montreal Can Takes $2.91 Million Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Harmony Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1,895.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $2,204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 73.9% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 94.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HRMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.