Bank of Montreal Can Takes $2.97 Million Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,665 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Glacier Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 51.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 14.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 32.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2,885.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.93%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.