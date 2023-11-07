Bank of Montreal Can Takes $3.04 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,145 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of UFP Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 20.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $664,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

UFPI stock opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.69 and a 12 month high of $107.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.73.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on UFPI

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.