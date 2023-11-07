Bank of Montreal Can Takes $3.20 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Lincoln National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,691,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 186.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,413,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after buying an additional 919,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lincoln National by 83.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,935,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after buying an additional 879,741 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNC. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.83. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.