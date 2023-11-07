Bank of Montreal Can Takes $3.22 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Stericycle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stericycle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,594,000 after acquiring an additional 139,456 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Stericycle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,404,000 after acquiring an additional 124,712 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stericycle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,191,000 after acquiring an additional 356,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Stericycle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,069,000 after acquiring an additional 51,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,738,000 after acquiring an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -821.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $56.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.03 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SRCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

