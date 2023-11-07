Bank of Montreal Can Takes $3 Million Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 134,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Kite Realty Group Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRG opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 127.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 588.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

