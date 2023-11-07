Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of 89bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 167.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 37.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period.

ETNB stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.87. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a current ratio of 18.96.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETNB. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

