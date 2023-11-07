Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $564,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 51,212 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $321,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CGW opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.