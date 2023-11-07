Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 357,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.65% of MBIA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MBIA by 24.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MBIA by 105.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MBIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MBIA by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MBIA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MBIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE MBI opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $353.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

