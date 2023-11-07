Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of New Jersey Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NJR opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

