Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 475,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.32% of SilverCrest Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut SilverCrest Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $734.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.12.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.