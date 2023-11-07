Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,677 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Ziff Davis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 200,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,149,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.41.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

