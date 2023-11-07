Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,613 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 25.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

