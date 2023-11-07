Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.82. 13,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 16,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 511 ($6.31) to GBX 493 ($6.09) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 545 ($6.73) to GBX 495 ($6.11) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.81) to GBX 495 ($6.11) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.81) to GBX 370 ($4.57) in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $463.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

