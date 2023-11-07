Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. 2,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 800 ($9.88) to GBX 780 ($9.63) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 740 ($9.13) to GBX 760 ($9.38) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.18) to GBX 775 ($9.57) in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 921 ($11.37) to GBX 887 ($10.95) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.18) to GBX 850 ($10.49) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

