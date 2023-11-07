BILL Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BILL)

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 14,464 call options on the company. This is an increase of 103% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,113 call options.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. BILL has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.58 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that BILL will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BILL news, insider Loren Padelford sold 2,195 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $239,123.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,082.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Loren Padelford sold 2,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $239,123.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,082.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total value of $4,587,356.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,414 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,324.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,289 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in BILL in the third quarter worth about $1,625,000. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in BILL by 42.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BILL by 13.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in BILL by 16.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BILL by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on BILL from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

