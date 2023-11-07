BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) vs. GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Head-To-Head Review

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) and GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and GenSight Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -13,728.83% -120.47% -114.48% GenSight Biologics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $128,500.00 71.20 -$18.50 million N/A N/A GenSight Biologics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and GenSight Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GenSight Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BioRestorative Therapies and GenSight Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 2 0 3.00 GenSight Biologics 0 1 0 0 2.00

BioRestorative Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 665.31%. Given BioRestorative Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioRestorative Therapies is more favorable than GenSight Biologics.

Summary

BioRestorative Therapies beats GenSight Biologics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye and central nervous system. The company develops its products through gene therapy-based mitochondrial targeting sequence and optogenetics technology platforms. Its lead product candidates include LUMEVOQ (GS010), a recombinant AAV2-based gene therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of leber hereditary optic neuropathy caused by a mutated ND4 gene; and GS030, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, as well as in preclinical stage to treat dry age-related macular degeneration. The company is also developing products that are in preclinical stage targeting ophthalmic and neurodegenerative diseases. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

