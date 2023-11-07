BIP Wealth LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of BIP Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Parker Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.80 and a 200 day moving average of $179.55. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,585 shares of company stock worth $76,485,550. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.