Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 4.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $12.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 428,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,760,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.83.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
