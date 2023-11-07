Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $29.00.

BLMN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.20.

BLMN opened at $23.12 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,193,000 after acquiring an additional 173,341 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,377,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,992,000 after purchasing an additional 455,833 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

