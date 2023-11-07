Brokerages Set Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) PT at $9.40

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Altus Power alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMPS

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

In related news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,942,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,126,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Altus Power by 134.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of AMPS stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $875.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.49 million. Altus Power had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altus Power will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.